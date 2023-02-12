Record labels, not designed to exploit artists -Obinna Ani, More Wins Record

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Founder of More Wins Record, Obinna Sunday Ani has disagreed with the long-lasting narrative that record labels are designed to exploit artists. Speaking with Potpourri recently, the distinguished entrepreneur admitted that the assertion may be true in some cases but noted that is not the case with his own record label, More Wins Record and a good number of others.

He said, “Sadly, some record labels offer artists certain contracts that are tantamount to slavery. It is important that before signing a contract — no matter how juicy it may seem on paper, artists must consult an expert in the music business who can detect certain loopholes; preferably a music lawyer. That said, the aim of a record label is never to exploit artists but provide them with the general resources that would facilitate their emergence into stardom. Record labels are designed to put artists on a map, not to exploit their naivety.”

In recent times, there have been a lot of unsavoury cases, oftentimes ending in lawsuits between artists and record labels. Marriage between an artist and a label, most often than not, seems destined for the rocks, and the More Wins Record boss offers a possible reason behind the mess.

“First, I think major issues between the two parties occur when agreement terms are not spelt out before they go ahead to strike a deal. Once both parties understand the underlying terms of the agreement and make conscious efforts to keep up with those terms, it will be more difficult for issues to arise,” he said.

“Both parties must always avoid creating a tense atmosphere whenever a slight argument or disagreement arrives. It is human nature to experience conflicts but it is how we resolve conflicts that set us apart from others. Having a well-grounded knowledge of conflict resolution should be paramount to both parties,” he added.

Obinna Sunday Ani established More Wins Record on December 12, 2020 with a view to discovering young talents, inspire them and give them a veritable platform to excel.