Reactions trail Joke Silva’s prayers for Tinubu, Shettima

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood icon, Joke Silva, has said a prayer for, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential candidate, sparking reactions from followers and fans.

Recall that Joke Silva got a lot of backlash in the past after she publicly endorsed Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

The actress, who is a devoted Tinubu supporter and activist, released an image from the impressive Lagos APC rally on her Instagram page, on Wednesday.

Joke Silva congratulated Tinubu and Shettima for the campaign, noting that the rally was the final of all presidential rallies.

She wrote, “The grand Lagos rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well-fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And by God’s grace, the ticket is his and Shettima’s. As usual with @kemskis and my big sis H.E Mrs. Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, SA to the president on SDGs. Thanks, ladies for everything.”

Nigerians reacted to her statement. While some faulted her for supporting APC, others appreciated her for coming out.

henryfranklin93 said: “At this age and with your fame, you can’t make one single decision that will help your children and grandchildren. I wish you what you wish Nigeria.”

excellent_omon said, “SMH (shaking my head)…. anybody still supporting APC and PDP is doing it for their pockets, period.”

kehinde_eniobanke said, “God bless you ma for refusing to cower in fear to the headless mob.”

onyiibae_official said: “They don give you money… a whole good woman like you choose money over your fans. May God forbid BAT in Jesus name, amen.”

stkathryns said, “We appreciate your confidence in coming out to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against all bullying, intimidation and insults.

“They even have the guts to come to your page to insult you. Can you imagine how hopeless they are.

“We have told them times without number; vote your candidate in peace and let people support whoever they wish to support. But no, they wouldn’t listen.”