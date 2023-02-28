Protesters: Tight security at INEC office in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

There has been security beefed up around the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State following an attempt by angry supporters to invade the commission state headquarters.

More armed soldiers have been deployed to the area to complement the strength of the police and other sister agencies at the facility, while movement is restricted around the office complex.

The development, it was learned, may not be unconnected with the heightened tension in the state occasioned by the dispute over the outcome of the Saturday National Assembly elections in Southern Ijaw Local Government and Constituency.

So far only the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency results has been announced by INEC.

Official results from the three senatorial and four house of representatives elections in the state have not been declared.