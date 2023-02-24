Protect Nigeria’s democracy, PSC charges security agents

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission has urged personnel of the Nigerian Police Force the Police and other security Agencies deployed for the Presidential and National Assembly elections to exhibit the highest level of patriotism in ensuring that both Nigerians that are voting and voting materials are safe and secured.

The PSC said they should ensure that an atmosphere of security and safety pervades throughout the voting environment in the country.

According to a statement signed by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, “The Commission also charged the security Agencies to ensure that Nigerians can freely vote and that their votes count.

“The PSC believes that the success of the 2023 General Elections depends largely on the commitment of the Police and other security Agencies on election duty.

“The Commission calls for inter Agency collaboration and synergy so that there will be visible unity in the conduct of the security Agencies.

“The Commission notes that Nigerians look forward to the security Agencies for the motivation to step out and exercise their franchise”.

Meanwhile the Commission’s Monitors have arrived their duty posts across the nation and have been part of all the pre-election activities in the states.

They will also participate in both the Security control room activities and the civil society situation rooms

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, rtd, National Coordinator for the exercise has called on the Commission’s Monitors to ensure that they exhibit a high sense of professionalism in their conduct and that they should not in any way compromise on standards set for them.

Justice Ogunbiyi said the Commission will decisively punish any Staff who involves him/herself in any negative act.

She prays for God’s protection of all in the service of our fatherland.