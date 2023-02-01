.

. Speaks on certificate forgery allegation, oath by Ngwa elders on power shift to Abia North

By Steve Oko

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe, has again, declared that he is medically fit to govern the state if given the opportunity.

Professor Ibe who made the declaration during a press conference in his Uturu country home said that he was only battling with principalities and powers opposed to good governance and the emancipation of the state which he was coming to actualise.

He said that contrary to rumours, he had no health challenge, adding that he has even authorized his physician to disclose his medical records.

” I have asked my doctor to show my medical report. I don’t have ordinary headache. My blood pressure and sugar level are okay. I have no heart issues .

” What I’m battling with is principalities and powers that don’t want Abia to witness progress. They are giving me a fight for a run. I have suffered because I want to govern Abia State to make a change.

” They have fought me but God who is interested in Abia has disappointed them. We shall prevail over them because God is with us”.

Professor Ibe described the allegation that he submitted fake West African Examination Council certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a deliberate attempt by some APGA aspirants who lost the party’s primary to blackmail him.

He denied any involvement in certificate scandal, saying his academic credentials “from primary school to Ph.D are genuine”.

Brandishing his WAEC certificate with examination number: 11510034, Professor Ibe who said he sat for the exam in 1983 at Boys High School Ihube, wondered why he would contemplate forging the certificate of one Joseph Ibe as alleged when he had his genuine certificate.

” Three of the aspirants who contested the governorship ticket with me connived to pull Abia State down by maliciously linking me with certificate forgery. They have taken me to court but they will be disappointed.

” The strategy is to allow your enemy make a fool of himself. They have been making defamatory remarks against me but since they have taken me to court, I will go there and answer them.

” WAEC will come with confirmation of my certificate including my A level results. Then after the court judgement my lawyers will handle them for libel”.

On Abia Charter of Equity for power rotation, Ibe accused Ngwa elders of breaking their oath with Abia North elders in 2019 when they begged that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, be allowed to complete his second tenure, so that by 2023, power would return to Abia North.

He warned of the grave implications of willful breach of covenants, insisting that it is the turn of the letter ‘I’ in Abia acronym representing Isuikwuato Division, to produce Abia Governor in 2023.

According to him, anything to the contrary amounts to breaking of covenant.

” In 2019 Ngwa elders led by Elder Solomon Adelu came here. They begged us to allow Gov. Ikpeazu to go for a second tenure. There was an agreement that power should come to Abia North in 2023.

” We gave them kola nut, and they brought their own including ‘ogirishi’ and ‘akilu’, prayed over it and we all ate. I was the last to speak. I told them: ‘what we have done is Igbo tradition. Please don’t sell us in 2023, and they agreed.

” They left and went straight to the Governor and told him they had a successful trip. But after Ikpeazu won his second tenure we started getting some signals until shortly before the primary when their intension became obvious. That was why I left PDP.

” So Umunneato should ask their elders because there was an agreement.”

Professor Ibe said he had the competence and capacity to re-set Abia, adding that he is coming with load of experience garnered from his exposures in life.

” I don’t think there is any other candidate that has the kind of preparedness I have made for the transformation of Abia. How many of them have any single investment in this state?”

Professor Ibe who also gave out fresh university scholarship valued at N800 million to 100 students of Gregory University Uturu, said the gesture had no attachment with his political ambition.

He said he had been awarding scholarships over the years to indigent students to cover critical areas of gap, adding that over 500 students including no indigenes have so far benefited from the humanitarian gesture borne out of his passion to invest in the youths.

He urged Abians desirous of the needed change for rapid transformation and economic growth of the state to vote for him at the March 11 governorship poll, pledging not to disappoint them.