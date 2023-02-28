Presidential poll: Ooni sues for peace

Says “The masses have suffered enough”

By Juliet Ebirim

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has appealed to all stakeholders in the ongoing presidential election particularly politicians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be mature in their conducts in order for peace to reign.



In a press statement issued at the Ooni’s Palace, in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, the monarch who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), explained that Nigerians particularly low income earners have been waiting patiently for the electioneering period to be over so as to resume normal activities.

“The imbroglio emanating from the Presidential election of Saturday is unnecessary, distracting and totally unacceptable. The nation does not need it at the moment. All over the world, elections are known to be disputed. And the tension must be addressed in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with best global practices.”



He reiterated that “All politicians involved and their respective political parties are not to do anything capable of heating up the polity, as this could lead to torching up a simmering fire.”

The Ooni also charged the nation’s electoral body to remain on the path of fairness, equity and justice, as it completes the process of announcing the election results as adopted in global best standards.

Furthermore, he urged Nigerians, especially the youths to remain patient and to resist being used as thugs by unpatriotic elements. “Nigeria and indeed some Nigerians are yet to recover from the hurt that emanated from the mismanagement of the #ENDSARS protest, that is why we must be careful in our conducts and speeches.”

“Nigerians have suffered enough and any form of uproar will add to the already harsh condition of living for Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable amongst us. I equally urge our youths to resist all pressure to be utilized by unpatriotic elements as thugs.” he added