Presidential poll: I’m committed to restructuring — Peter Obi

*Presents LP’s blueprint to Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr, Peter Obi, on Monday, said he has embraced restructuring as a component of his administration if he wins, saying his plans for the economy, tourism, security, agriculture and unity of Nigeria remain pivotal as a better way of salvaging the country from its present quagmire.

Mr Obi said this while presenting the blueprint of the party to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams.

The LP presidential candidate spoke about the economic potentials of North and Southern Nigeria, insisting that the visit to the palace of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land is part of the ongoing consultation of his presidential campaign train.

He noted that the blueprint of his administration is all-inclusive, with a prominent focus on the unity of Nigeria as well as a robust economy.

He, however, noted that prominent leaders like former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark would not be supporting his ambition if it was all about money.

His words: “There are others who can give billions to the elders and leaders of our country, but I have no money to give them. I have a strong desire to change the country and make Nigeria work for everybody.

“We have a project of a Nigeria where everybody is involved in the prospect of a great Nigeria.

“I said it here that Nigerians should hold me responsible for the country’s turnaround. We will do things differently as presidents of this great nation.

“I will make Sambisa Forest an Agric village and also explore the tourism sector and address the spate of insecurity across the country.”

In his response, Gani Adams pointed out that the visit was not an endorsement but a show of respect to the revered stool.

Adams said: “I appreciate your gesture and respect for the revered stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land. It is a show of your passion and dedication.

“Your respect for the stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is a reflection of your understanding of Nigeria’s problems.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, leader of the OPC and global convener of the OPU, we are neutral for now.

“However, we will discuss the issue at the various meetings of our stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

“Anybody that wants to be the Nigerian president should restructure the country into federating units where each region will develop at their pace.

“Our founding fathers agreed on an enduring template of federalism based on the independent constitution of 1960, but the military came and thwarted our polity by changing federalism to a unitary system, after a year there was a civil war in 1967 and shortly thereafter, our living together was based on mutual suspicion.

“With all your beautiful ideas, if Nigeria is not restructured to regionalism, it will be very difficult to achieve.

“Two weeks ago, there was a report that a particular candidate will be using the OPC to disrupt Lagos and Yoruba land if a particular candidate loses.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, I have had an enduring relationship with the Igbo.

“Your visit is not an endorsement but it is an opportunity for you to present the blueprint of your party

to us as an organization. With the point you have highlighted so far,

it is my hope that you are a man of integrity. My prayer is that God will grant your heart’s desires.”