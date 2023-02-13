Presidency: Christian leaders endorse Tinubu/ Shettima ticket

.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

ELEVEN Days before the Presidential election and the National Assembly elections, Christian Leaders under the aegis of Clerics Congress of Nigeria yesterday threw their weight behind the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu / Kashim Shettima ticket of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

Speaking to Journalists yesterday at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, the Clerics led by Arc Bishop Ali John Ali and Bishop Timothy Cheren explained that their endorsements of the Tinubu / Shettima ticket were against the backdrop of competence, capacity and required vision for progressive leadership and Nation building.

The endorsement by the Christian Leaders took place at the Stakeholders Conference attended by representatives of both the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of APC.

In a speech read on behalf of the clerics totalling 500 across the country, Bishop Cheren said the Tinubu / Shettima ticket is the best choice for Nigeria and Nigerians as far as required solutions to the myriad of problems confronting the Nation are concerned.

The speech read, ” After a cursory look at all the presidential aspirants, and without any dint of sentiment attached, we have found one candidate suitable to deliver the required result needed to take our nation out of our present predicament and usher in the required development needed to take us to the next level.

“That candidate without any shadow of a doubt is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our decision has been predicated on the indices of track record of past performance, ability to unite the country and fight insecurity, the economic programme of development and the ability to build a sterling leadership succession.

“In all of these, Asiwaju towers high above the pack of other presidential candidates. Looking at his track record in Lagos where he held sway as governor for eight years, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu succeeded immensely in turning Lagos into a mega city and an economic giant not just in Nigeria but Africa and the rest of the world.

“On the issues of Muslim and Muslim ticket which has engendered so much debate, we have carefully considered the issues that gave birth to the decision to select a Muslim as his Vice and came to the conclusion that the reasons were more about the strategy to win elections and have somebody he can be comfortable to work with, than of religious discrimination.

” Looking closely at the life of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, you can see he has a Christian wife and children that are of the Christian faith. Most of his political friends and associates are Christians. This is definitely not the man that will Islamize the country.

“We, therefore, urge those playing the card of religion decriminalization to sheath their swords in the spirit of national harmony and integration.

” We, therefore, urge all Nigerians to come out en mass to vote in the coming presidential election for the man that has shown the capacity to develop Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come February 25th 2023″

In their separate remarks on the acceptance, representatives of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Grace Bent and of Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Smart Adeyemi hailed the clerics for rising above religious sentiments in making their choice.

On his part, Senator Adeyemi who noted that Tinubu is a liberal-minded Muslim who will not in any way, make any policy or take a decision that would be injurious to Christians in the country, said that Nigeria was at a crossroads requiring a leader that is highly visionary and full of ideas, adding, ” Both Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima are men of honour who are needed at the helms of affairs at the highest level in Nigeria today.”