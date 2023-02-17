Premier League giants eye Neymar

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Brazilian winger Neymar Junior has been heavily linked away from Paris Saint Germain to English Premier League powerhouses.

The ex-Barcelona man had reportedly been involved in dressing room tussles which the Parisians board perceived as a negative aura forthe players.

The Ligue one champions have decided to part ways with Neymar if there are offers.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and, shockingly, Newcastle United are currently in a race to sign the attacker.

Chelsea are currently winning the race to convoy him to the English top flight with the club’s representatives already in talks with the Puskas winner.

The French side are reportedly looking to sell him for about €60 million.

The 31-year-old moved to France from Barcelona for an electrifying €222 million which set a record for the most expensive transfer in football history.

He hasn’t been in the best of form since his return from the tournament in Qatar, but still registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 19 Ligue one appearances this season.