Pranksters jailed 3 years for ‘stealing’ car in Russia

A screenshot of the cab owner running after the car as the boys drive away.

By Ada Osadebe

It was a case of prank gone wrong when three pranksters were sentenced to three years imprisonment for “stealing” a car in Russia.

In a viral clip, the men called a business class taxi BMW, getting to their destination they came down from the car.

According to RIA NEWS, while the driver was off-loading their package in the truck, one of the pranksters jumped into the driver’s sit, and drove the car off, filming the all show on Youtube.

However, the prank did not sit well with the driver who did not at that moment know it was a prank; he already informed the authorities, and the case was referred to as a criminal case.

One of the pranksters, identified as Ramir Khasanov, pleaded with the authorities, claiming that he left his country, Kazakhstan just to make the video.

But the case had already been ruled as a criminal offence.