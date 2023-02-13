Potta Duez celebrates in ‘Arinzechukwu’ music video

Potta Duez released the music video for his single, “Arinzechukwu.” Directed by MT Drone Studio, this new visual was shot in Turkey, and stars Turkish and Nigerian actors. The stunning visual upholds an unforgettable and cinematic music video from the multi-talented Hiphop artiste, upping the ante yet again.

‘ARINZECHUKWU’ (meaning; God’s Grace) was first released back in 2022 being the first record on the “ARINZECHUKWU EP” – composed and performed by Prince Arinze Chioke (Potta Duez). The record was a masterful demonstration of Potta Duez’s unmatched ability to imprint his unique style on just about any sound possible.

“The song is more of a motivational one that says, how I’d explain the things of life to my Momma and Poppa, if I don’t get to make them proud, after all these years of hardship and struggling to survive.”

“I got the inspiration from all the disappointment and hates I’ve been through in life. The message is for every youth to stand strong, have faith and never lose hope.”

Potta Duez is a Nigerian rapstar based in Istanbul, Turkey; He hails from Enugu state, raised in Abia state, and obtained a degree in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Enugu Science and Technology (ESUT), Nigeria.

His rap career started in Varsity where he’s been part of different campus rap groups, featured in different rap battles; he made enough impression on the folks within the region before leaving for work in Turkey where he’s been releasing Music and videos from. Potta Duez releases his Music under the imprint of “Real Recognize Real (R.R.R) Entertainment” a Music company and Label he co-owned alongside fellow Music enthusiast, Oluwatosin Samuel Adara (13 Hunnid).

Since release, “Arinzechukwu” audio and video has garnered over 200,000 views across streaming platforms with the video fast becoming a trending video on Youtube. Potta Duez is also currently wrapping up video shoots for the other songs on the E.P while his new E.P will drop later in the year. He’s also been featured on few songs slated for later release.