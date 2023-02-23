Polls: Youths set agenda for next president

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Ahead of the general elections, young people under the aegis of the Africa Youth Growth Foundation, AYGF, have raised concerns over the state of the nation.

The youths said the current situation in the country required a responsible leader who would not only strengthen the institutions of governance but also address the developmental challenges facing the nation.

Highlighting its expectations from the next President, the Executive Director of AYGF, Dr Arome Salifu, who briefed journalists in Abuja yesterday, identified security, education, and health investment as key areas that must be prioritised.

He stated that the economy was not in good shape and that youth unemployment must be tackled headlong.

Salifu added that electricity and other infrastructure must be put in place by the incoming President.

He said, “Nigeria is our country, we must all work to protect and preserve her heritage.

“We therefore, task the incoming leaders to address structural and developmental challenges such as high level of insecurity, poor quality of education, dilapidated public health infrastructures and investment, a high number of out-of-school children, youth unemployment, poverty, poor infrastructure and power.”

The group, however, urged politicians and their followers to promote their messages with a very high degree of responsibility toward ensuring that the sanctity and integrity of the electoral process are guaranteed.

“They must eschew violence and avoid all forms incitement as tools for mobilizing and canvassing for votes,” it said.