Polls: Wisdom key to making Nigeria great —Clerics

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

LEADING Christian clerics in the country, under the aegis of Obey The Macedonian Call, OTMC, have urged Nigerians to embrace wisdom to make the country great.

The religious leaders made the call in a statement signed by Pastor Ladi Thompson and made available to Vanguard in Abuja.

Other clerics who endorsed the call include Pastors Tunde Bakare, Alfred Ohiani, Sam and Nike Adeyemi, John Joseph Hayab, Gboyega Omoba (MBE), Taiwo Odukoya, Wale Adefarasin, and Ayo Ogunyemi.

They described wisdom as better than weapons of warfare, saying it is a stepping stone to building the nation into the greatest country in the world.

According to OMTC, the faith leaders are not unaware of the crippling pains that the orchestrated fuel scarcity and shortage of currency has brought upon the nation.

However, they said: “The good news we bring in this hour is that we have examined all the contributing factors and can announce a simple solution that will be a game-changer.

“Opinions will always differ on how things should be done in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-generational country like ours. More so when the trauma of our violent past and painful experiences has never been healed.

“Yet the truth is that the average Nigerian citizen, north, south, east and west are, peace-loving, trusting and patient African at heart. So why can’t we rise beyond the engineered divisions and stress to deploy the creative African advantage that defines our heritage?

“It is a known fact worldwide that it takes an entire community to bring up a child in Africa because we (left to ourselves) are our brothers’ keepers and God-fearing people, not to mention our natural tribal masteries of non-violent communication and the use of proverbs in settling all disputes.

“In order to de-escalate the present tensions’, the organisation said, ‘we need to consider the fact that most of us mean well. In a sense, we are all victims of history, from the president to the peasant! Our greatest problems are systemic in nature, and we must not allow anyone to lead us on a self-destructive path.

“We ask all Nigerians to please listen to the following instructions and embrace their God-given African heritage to become an agent of peace. Nigerians should cool down, lower their voices and embrace non-violent communication with proverbs since it is better to jaw-jaw than war-war.

“Also, let all God-fearing people meet with others in the neighbourhoods and resident associations to agree on strategies to keep their streets peaceful and safe for children. Let each household store essential food to last a few days and encourage the rationing and sharing of all resources within neighbourhood clusters.”

OTMC advised that Nigerians should deliberately isolate the mischief makers in any community by using the tokens of peace to mark all households of peace while appealing to matriarchs and parents who can speak directly into the hearts of the wayward ones.

“It is imperative that we make and keep the peace throughout Nigeria next week while we work in cooperation with the Nigerians and well-wishers in the diaspora who are praying and offering their support for the peaceful conduct of elections.

“More counsels will be announced in the days ahead, so please stay vigilant. Nigerians in the Diaspora can contact the following for more information on how to build peace and the future of Nigeria.”