Polls: Why Deltans are supporting Oborevwori – Aniagwu

Oborevwori





Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu says the people of the state were supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori because of his grassroot credentials.



Speaking on “Politics Tonight” on TVC, Aniagwu said that Oborevwori’s excellent performance as the longest serving speaker in the State House of Assembly was another reason why Deltans are clamouring for his emergence as Governor.



He said, “Everybody agrees that the primaries of the PDP was very free, fair and most Deltans supported Oborevwori because he has got grassroot support and he has done well as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and being the longest serving speaker and his massive interface with the electorate particularly the delegates ahead of the primaries.



“We are taking steps to bring back those who challenged Oborevwori in court and we are moving more like one family. A good number of them have returned but there are a few of them that we are still talking to.



This is very important because Okowa led Delta as one and Oborevwori is also interested in continuing in that trajectory with his MORE Agenda so that beyond winning the votes he is desirous about getting the people to support him in delivering the many laudable programmes that he has outlined.



“In PDP we are home and dry and we do hope that as we make progress many people will also join the fold because they do know that PDP is where you have the greener pasture,”



He said Governor Okowa being a democrat understands that every body do have a right to their political aspirations, adding that different political parties have had cause to interface with their supporters unhindered across the state unlike what’s happening in some other states.



“In Delta, we are quite comfortable because the people know that the PDP has added value to the state. Everything is going smoothly here in Delta because we allow all political parties to campaign unlike other states where they prevent people from pasting their posters and erecting billboards.



“Those who claim to be popular are even afraid to allow opposition paste just posters, in Delta we will even allow you to campaign even in front of Government House.



“This is because we believe that we own the land in terms of politics and as such everybody is free to campaign but we do know that we have done so much to enjoy the support of the people,” he said.



On Omo-Agege’s alleged rising popularity, Aniagwu said he may be popular on TV but not popular on ground for many reasons.



He said Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central in the Senate took all the projects he managed to attract to his Origun community to the detriment of other constituents.



“For every project he has been privileged to attract even if they are still at sign board level, he took all of them to his community and not his local government. He abandoned every other person in the other seven local governments and part of his own local government. So for that reason, even those he is representing are angry with him not to talk of Delta North and Delta South were he doesn’t have a stronghold.



“So I can comfortably predict that in this election, if he is able to see two local governments in form of victory, it means his star is over shining more than we can imagine.



“But be rest assured that Oborevwori would defeat him hands down and we are happy that the BIVAS does not give room for any form of thuggery or manipulation.



Aniagwu who is also Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council said Governor Okowa’s sterling performance would impact positively for Oborevwori in the Delta Guber contest.



“When you see the developments that has taken place in the three senatorial districts in terms of roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and of course our capital territory is now wearing entirely new look.



“For all of these, the PDP has got what it takes to win so that anybody who becomes the candidate of the PDP already has 50 percent that he is standing on.



“When you now have a candidate like Oborevwori that has street credibility and very much close to the grassroot, you already have another 25 percent added to it.



“In addition to the fact that we are reaching out massively and of course we should be able to take as much as 15 percent from the remaining 25 percent leaving them with less than 10 percent because we are quite considerate and our brother’s keeper.



“So be rest assured that Oborevwori would defeat Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hands down,” Aniagwu said.



On James Ibori’s obvious silence on the Oborevwori’s guber quest, Aniagwu said that everybody in Delta PDP respects the former governor as National Leader of the party in the state.



“Chief James Ibori is our national leader, he has contributed immensely to the growth of the party since 1999. He is one person who reaches out to people and those who knows how he works knows that he is not one given to noise making.



“Ibori is very much in the House and he is supporting the candidature of Atiku and Okowa and his also very much in support of Sheriff Oborevwori.



“A lot of his allies are in this election but beyond the fact that members of his family are also in this election he is a key member of the PDP.



“So if anybody is thinking that he can harvest our national leader, that person may need to go back to sleep and dream in another direction because that’s not going to happen.



“We are quite confident that as we make progress that his fatherly advise and even his intervention at the back end will help the party have wonderful results in the Feb 25 and March 11 elections.”