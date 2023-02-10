Polls: We didn’t endorse Peter Obi — PFN

.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The leadership of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN has debunked rumours making the rounds in several quarters and social media platforms that it has endorsed Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi as rumoured.

The National Publicity Secretary of PFN, Bishop Dr Gospel Emmah Isong disclosed this to Vanguard Friday while reacting via telephone.

His words:” I want you to know that nothing like that has happened in the history of the PFN. We have not endorsed any political party or any presidential candidate, rather what we have ongoing is the 17th Biennial conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, titled, “More Than Conquerors,” currently ongoing in Bayelsa state.

He stressed that the conference is an avenue for all Christians especially those in power to come in and fellowship with the organization adding that no endorsement was done at the conference.

Isong stated that the rumour is nothing but fake news, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to shun such news that may be trending on social media platforms and in some quarters probably to rubbish and drag the good image of PFN to disrepute.

“We coincidentally had the Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Gov, Ifanyi Okowa of Delta state, his Excellency former governor Mr Peter Obi, same day, come into fellowship with us.

“And at no point did the National President his Eminence Bishop Dr Wale Oke, nor fathers of faith of NEC endorse any presidential candidate or political party. That has not happened. I believe whatever you have read regarding that issue is junk and fake news”.

PFN called on the sixty million Christians in Nigeria to look into the profile of these candidates and vote their conscience stressing that it would not and cannot force any Christian to vote for a particular candidate but rather they have asked them to vote their conscience.

He said that PFN is not partisan stressing that it is aware that its members belong to different political parties, therefore we will not make the mistake of endorsement at this point.

“Today we are expecting the Executive secretary, the Christians Pilgrims Board who serves with the federal government in the person of Dr Yakubu Pam coming to fellowship and pray with us for the good of this nation.

“We have not yet and never will we endorse any political candidate for the 2023 elections. We asked our members to pray wait for the lord and vote according to their conscience” Isong maintained.