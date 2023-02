By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has won his Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu-Owo, in Ondo state with wide margin, for the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Results

President

APC 269

PDP 11

ZLP 2

ADC 3

LP 22

Senate

APC 244

PDP 52

LP 2

Zlp 2

ADC 4

VOID 2.

House of Reps.

APC 239

PDP 56