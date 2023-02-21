Polls: Presidency not for highest bidder — Onitiri 

Onitiri

….As elder statesman warns against repeat of June 12

By Innocent Anaba & Dickson Omobola

AS Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, renowned socio-political activist, Mr. Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, urged them to cast their votes wisely, warning that the Presidency is not for sale nor for the highest bidder.

Onitiri, in a statement, said: “Our country is bleeding at the moment, it, therefore, behoves Nigerians to elect a new set of credible, trustworthy leaders capable of alleviating them from poverty, insecurity and economic woes.

“Our next president should not be solely determined by money, as the Presidency should not go to the highest bidder.

“As we go to the polls, Nigerians should vote rightly, wisely and vote their conscience. We should ask ourselves if this suffering is not enough.

“Looking back to the last eight years of hardship, bad governance and nepotism in the country, Nigerians should vote for capacity, ability and ideas.

“We desperately need to hire a president that will turn our country around, bring back our lost glory, unite the people and secure the country.

“We do not want candidates with no vision, no mission, no ideas and no capacity other than to amass wealth and turn our commonwealth into their family possession.

Elder statesman warns against repeat of June 12

Similarly, an Elder Statesman and publisher of Guru Magazine, Chief Abimbola Aboderin, has warned candidates vying for various offices to avert the June 12, crisis, which rocked the country in 1993.

In a statement, he said: “Nigeria will not accept anarchy, chaos and doom. Our current crop of politicians must give peace a chance. Politics should not be seen as a matter of life and death.”

“Whoever wins the election must be magnanimous in victory by identifying with the opposition as brothers in national progress. The world is watching us as the election approaches and Nigeria, being the leading figure in Africa, is at the centre of every activity that could trigger success or failure in Africa.”