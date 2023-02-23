Polls: Police to man 5720 poling units in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State police command says it would deploy personnel to man the 5720 poling units across the state to ensure peace and orderliness during the general elections.

The state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, at a briefing in Awka yesterday, explained that police would also provide robust security and confidence building patrols across all communities to reassure the citizenry and encourage voters to come out and exercise their franchise freely.

He said: “As we are all aware, Anambra will join other Nigerians to cast their votes for candidates of their choice in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday 25th February, 2023, as well as in the state House of Assembly elections on Saturday 11th March, 2023, in accordance with the electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“​Accordingly, the Anambra State Police Command has, in line with the strategic directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba Usman, formulated a comprehensive strategy in synergy with INEC, military formations and sister security agencies in the state to provide the enabling security environment for peaceful, credible and transparent elections in the state.

“The plan which was conceived and is being implemented under the umbrella of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) was based on a security threat analysis and risk assessment earlier conducted (but constantly updated) by Anambra State Police Command.

“It outlines the specific roles of participating agencies and places high premium on effective coordination amongst the service commanders/agency heads.

“It is hearth-warming to note that the implementation of the pre-election phase has been largely successful, as electioneering campaigns in the state have been peaceful and devoid of violence.

“It is also pertinent to state that the command benefited from the series of election security workshops organized for personnel across all cadres.

“To operationalize the election-day security plan for the state, the Anambra State Police Command, in synergy with the military and sister security agencies, is poised to deploy unarmed law enforcement agents to man the 5,720 poling units across the state.”

According to him, the command will also maintain formidable rapid response teams across the 326 political wards in the state to promptly and effectively respond to any distress call, as well as enforce movement restriction orders.

While urging qualified voters to come out and exercise their franchise without fear of favour, Echeng called on politicians and their supporters to play the game according to rules, warning that anyone found wanting would be dealt with according to the law.