Polls: NYSC deploys 200,000 corps members for elections

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Tuesday, said it would deploy 200,000 corps members as part of its commitment towards the conduct of a hitch-free 2023 election.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, who briefed journalists at the Scheme’s headquarters in Abuja, said the deployment was for the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for February 25.

Ahmed disclosed that the Scheme was working alongside other security agencies to ensure the safety of all corps members during the polls.

Nevertheless, he warned corps members against collecting any form of gratification, including food from politicians before, during and after the elections.

In the pre-election, the NYSC Director-General said: “We are deploying 200,000 corps members for the elections. What is fundamental for me to also mention is the security of these Corps members.

“Since I took over, I have met with the IG of Police, the DSS, I have met with the NSCDC, I have equally met with the INEC and every hand is on deck to ensure that the Corps members are secured

“We were assured by INEC that they will carry these Corps members to their respective places of assignment and bring them back safely from wherever they are picking them from.

“As for the welfare of these corps members, INEC has promised to provide them with sleeping kits and whatever they need for the elections.

“What I want to warn corps members about is that they should be careful in whatever environment they find themselves in. They should not accept any gift from any politician. They must not accept any food from anybody.

“As they go, they should carry at least their service support. Any form of gratification or gifts, we don’t expect any corps member to accept,” he added.

Ahmed also stated that those to participate at the elections had been provided with requisite skills for the conduct of the elections by officials of INEC.

“Those who are participating in this election have already been given proper training. Guidelines have been given to them. They have been well informed and they are ready to give their best.

“Some of them were trained outside the camps while those who just passed out (of the orientation exercise) were trained by INEC officials in the camp,” he added.