Polls: Nothing’ll make me work for Tinubu — Ex-Gov, Oni

Ex-Governor Segun Oni of Ekiti has denied working to actualise the Presidential bid of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate in the coming 2023 general election.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Mr Jackson Adebayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oni, who was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in the last governorship election in Ekiti described a statement credited to Mr Oyetunde Ojo and South West Agenda, (SWAGA) of working with Ex- Gov. Ayo Fayose to actualise Tinubu’s Presidential bid as “a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie,”.

He said that there was nothing that could make him work for Tinubu l, alleging that Tinubu’s footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti Governorship election.

Oni said unlike Osun, his team of lawyers was not granted access to inspect Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, (BVAS) machines used in spite of the Tribunal’s orders on INEC twice.

The former SDP Governorship candidate said that was apart from other previous electoral robberies and court injustices masterminded against him by the same person in the past years.

Oni warned that people should not overstretch his tolerance, adding that he could imagine whatever could make the issuer of the statement group him (Oni) with Fayose in the business of running such errands.