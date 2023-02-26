Polls: NLC flays violence, late arrival of voting materials

.

In its assessment of the elections, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, raised the alarm over cases of violence and the late arrival of electoral materials.

NLC, in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, said: “As Nigerians went to the polls to elect a new President and members of the National Assembly, we had high hopes that this election cycle will be far better than the previous ones given the huge lessons learnt from past elections by INEC but thus far, we are far from being convinced.

“The NLC had hoped that the ills of electioneering in Nigeria would have been largely dealt with and corrected in this year’s election so that we can have a more credible and valid election.

“The experiences of yesterday ought to have prepared INEC to conduct a better election this year. We had hoped that voting materials would reach their destinations on time so that the various time frames would be strictly adhered to prevent the disenfranchisement of potential voters. Report reaching us paints a rather frightening picture that in many areas around the country, as late as 12 noon; voting materials were yet to get to the polling units.

“We are worried of the reports of manifest incidences of violence in some polling units and areas where activities of thugs are pronounced even in the presence of Security agencies. INEC ought to ensure that voters perform their rights in secrecy to avoid exposing them to the violence that has been reported.

“The sanctity of the ballot must be protected and this will not be the case if the Police and INEC officials fail to perform their duties to Nigerians.”