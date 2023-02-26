Polls: Jandor warns against tampering with results

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democractic Party, PDP, Dr Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor, has warned that any attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to tamper with result of the Lagos West Senatorial District’s Saturday poll in Lagos would be a call for anarchy.

Jandor made the remarks in a statement released on Saturday, by the

Head, Media and Communications

JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organization, Gbenga Ogunleye, in reaction to alleged moves by the APC in the state to rig the poll.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos PDP Governorship candidate Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has revealed that the result of the Senatorial election held earlier today (Saturday) as collated by the party indicated that the Peoples Democratic party candidate has won by a huge margin but the ruling party is making frantic efforts to prevent the announcement of the result by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Jandor, therefore call on the INEC to stay true to her integrity as an unbias umpire and declare the result as it is without yielding to intimidation.

“The governor hopeful warn the ruling party from her planned attempt to rig the election by preventing the authorized electoral officials from declaring the results as collated by the BVAS.

“I therefore, charge the good people of Lagos State to stay alert and ensure that their wish as freely expressed through their votes for their preferred candidates is not subverted by whatever means.

“Any attempt by APC to change the result of Lagos West Senatorial district which currently is in favour of PDP will be a call for anarchy.”