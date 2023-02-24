Polls: I’m not working for Tinubu – Kola Abiola

says Let’s repeat 1993 voting pattern, defeat Kwankwaso, others in Kano

….Tags Kwankwassiya’s red cap as the fake PRP

…vows to reclaim, form govt in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa

By Bashir Bello

KANO – With less than 24 hours to the Presidential election, the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Presidential candidate, Kola Abiola has said that he was not working for the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



Abiola who described the claims as false, said rather he was working for himself and the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.



He stated this while addressing women and youths who forms major part of electorates who throng out enmasse to the polling units to vote candidate of their choice.



Abiola continued when he tagged the red cap by the former Kano State governor, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and Kwankwassiya as the fake members of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.



According to him, “there are those who say Kola is working for Tinubu, it is a lie. I am not working for Tinubu rather working for myself and the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.



“Go there and vote for PRP with the symbol of key.



“There is also a fake PRP in the Kwankwassiya. Although Kwankwaso is originally a PRP member. If you notice, his colors are red taking from the original PRP. The red and black are the symbol and true PRP colour. The other red is not PRP. There is only one PRP. And that is what you should vote for,” he said.



The Presidential candidate called on electorates in the state to repeat the 1993 voting pattern where they voted in favour of his late father, M. K. O. Abiola (SDP) against their son, late Bashir Tofa (NRC), by voting for him against Kwankwaso and others.



He vows to reclaim and form government in Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna and Katsina States which used to be the stronghold of the party.



Abiola however promised that it will not let the electorates down on it manifesto and campaign promises which include rescuing the appalling standard of education, special programmes for the women among others.



“40 years ago, PRP was birthed in Kano.



We must win Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna and Katsina back in PRP.



“In addition, in 1993, i was in Kano campaigning under the Social Democratic Party, SDP for my late Dad, M. K. O. Abiola. And we won in Kano in that election against son of the soil. I am back this time around campaigning on that and believing that what I was able to do for M. K. O Abiola, I would be able to do for Kola Abiola in 2023,” the PRP Presidential candidate, Abiola however stated.