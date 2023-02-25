Heavy rain disrupts voting in Abuja

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A downpour has disrupted election activities within the Lokogoma/Apo axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The rain, which came with strong winds, commenced around 3:45pm. Both officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and voters sought refuge under trees and cars.

At a polling unit at Cityview Estate, Dakwo District, PU 37-06-03-128, wind blew away canopies and chairs the residents’ association made available for electorate.

Voting activities were temporarily halted for over 40 minutes, before some of the electorate braced the odds and entered the rain to relocate the canopies to a safer part of the estate.

At the time this report was filed, 5:14pm, it was still raining heavily, though voting activities had resumed with most of the electorate, determined to exercise their franchise, drenched.