Polls: Group promises to deliver 2.5 million votes for Atiku

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A political support group, Atiku 100%, has said the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, will win Saturday’s presidential election with a comfortable margin.

Mr Musa Mantu, who is the National Leader of Atiku 100%, said the group would deliver 2.5 million votes to the Ex-Vice President.

He said this during a one-day National Youth Conference organised by the group yesterday in Abuja.

Mantus said he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Atiku will not only bring stability and prosperity to the country.

He said Nigerians had found in Atiku, a leader committed and dedicated to the struggle to bring about the desired change in the polity.

He said he had volunteered to ensure that Atiku received not less than 2.5 million votes from the group.

Mantu said, “Atiku Abubakar will not only bring stability and prosperity but will also bring sustainable growth so we can usher in the fabrication of a new generation of political, business and economic leaders, manufacturing opportunities, build new enterprises, provide social Infrastructures, mentor new entrepreneurs and strengthen the small and medium scale enterprises which is the bedrock of any serious and successful country.

“These are some of the key factors and reasons why ATIKU and Okowa need to be voted into power NOW.

“It is too late to fail, the success of Nigerians is nonnegotiable, the Nigerian Dream must be realized, whether is a kid from Zamfara, Anambra or a kid from Oyo, that kid has a right to a decent life and an opportunity to actualize his or her dreams.

“We have suffered way too much, this issue of Japa is way too popular at the moment, and the exportation and exploitation of our vibrant professionals and talents abroad are killing us softly, be it doctors, engineers, skilled and unskilled labourers, journalists, educators Enough is Enough.

“We do not have any other country that we can call our own, the social deprivation, the economic starvation, the insecurity and lack of unity Haba, enough is enough.

“This is a clarion call to all the youths, the largest voting constituency in Nigeria today and the good People of Nigeria to vote for ATIKU ABUBAKAR GCON as President to recover Nigeria, the only Unifier, the rescuer, the liberator, the nationalist

“He is the most detribalized and most experienced candidate who knows the way, can relate and can enter all 36 states, 774 LGA’s, over 9,400 wards, 177,000 polling units in this country and he will be accepted, largely acknowledged and probably has touched a life or two there regardless of tribe, religion, creed or ethnicity.

“The mantra for an effective and inclusive government led by H.E ATIKU and Governor IFEANYI Okowa will be decided on Saturday 25th February”.

“We must shun any form of violence or abuse on election day, cast our votes orderly and remain peaceful”, he urged.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Kazeem Tanimum, Initiator of Atiku 100% and co-convener conference, said the 2023 general elections was a historic opportunity for Nigeria to get it right in its quest for good leadership, especially at the central.

He therefore urged Nigerian youths to shun electoral violence and any vice that could truncate the process, while urging INEC to put the interest of Nigeria first, and ensure free, fair and credible polls.

“This election is an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right in good leadership and we must not miss it, so I urge Nigerian youths to come out to cast thier votes for Atiku Abubakar on saturday for us to begin the journey to a new Nigeria of our dream.,”he said.