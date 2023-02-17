Polls: FG goes after Simon Ekpa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba yesterday, said that the Nigerian authorities are not taking lightly, the threat from one Simon Ekpa, who claims to be a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, saying that there will not be elections in southeast.

It was reported that Ekpa, who resides in Finland and is allegedly being sponsored by some external forces outside the southeast and a few miscreants within the zone is responsible for the continued lock-down of the economy through the so-called sit-at-home on Mondays and some other designated days.

The IGP also said that about 404,106 personnel from police and other security agencies will be deployed for the conduct of the February 25 and March 11 elections in the country to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

While appearing at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the IGP said the threat made by Ekpa against conducting elections in southeast was an attempt to destabilize the country.

He also said that out of the 404,106 security personnel, the police will be providing 310,973 personnel while the balance will be sourced from complementary security agencies in the country.

Baba also said other security agencies besides the military and the Department of State Services ,DSS, will compliment the efforts of the police with a total of 93,133 personnel, bringing all to 404, 106 personnel.

“Nigeria police will deploy 310,973 personnel for the elections’ security operations. This will comprise of the conventional policemen, the mobile policemen, the special counter terrorism unit, the special forces, intelligence response team and other sections of the police.

“The manpower requirement for this exercise will be complemented by the military and other security agencies. In this regard, aside the military and the DSS, other security agencies will contribute a total of 93,495 personnel for the election security operations.

“These include the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense, which will deploy, through the Police, 51,000 personnel; the Federal Road Safety Corps, 21,000; Nigerian Correctional Service 11,336; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, 9,447; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, 350, totaling 404,106 to the elections.

“With this layout, a minimum of at least two personnel, drawn from the above agencies, will be jointly deployed to man each of the polling units across the country while the armed personnel will secure the public space, INEC facilities, vulnerable locations, border areas, as well as undertake armed escort duties for INEC personnel, materials and local and international observers.

“We also expect the military to compliment this situation by providing armed protection to critical national assets, ensure that the enforcement of movements are curtailed through the blocking of exit points and entry points to various states, local governments and so forth”, he said.

The police boss said an intelligence unit had been put in place to track and apprehend those who might engage in vote-buying and others who might want to disrupt the exercise.

“As part of efforts to address the menace of vote-selling and buying, a special intelligence unit of the force has been constituted to clandestinely monitor the trend and work with EFCC, ICPC and INEC in identifying the network that may be involved in this illegality and apprehend them where possible. “