Polls: EFCC apprehend 17 vote buyers in Kano, Katsina

Stock photo

By Bashir Bello

Operative of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC said it has arrested no fewer 17 suspects for vote buying in Kano and Katsina States.

The EFCC Zonal Commander, Faruk Dogon Daji, confirmed the development to newsmen in Kano.

Dogon Daji while giving the breakdown said, six suspects were apprehended in Tofa LGA and Ungogo LGA with bags of rice and semovita, 10 apprehended in Kofar DanAgundi and Kwali in Kano Municipal LGA in Kano State while one suspect was arrested with sixty women wrappers in Bakori LGA, Katsina State.

He explained that the suspects were arrested while trying to distribute the items at the polling unit in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly election.

The Zonal Commander said the commission succeeded in apprehending the suspects after putting sensitive security measures in place to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in vote buying in the zone.

Dogon Daji however, said that the suspects will be charged to court after investigation.