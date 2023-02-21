Polls: Court restrains INEC from engaging MC Oluomo’s Park C’ttee

By Henry Ojelu

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from engaging Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee, or any of its commercial bus drivers from distributing election materials in the state.

The court granted the order, following an application filed by the Labour Party, LP, and five other plaintiffs/applicants in suit No. FHC/L/CS/271/2023.

Other plaintiffs in the suit are LP’s governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; African Democratic Congress, Funsho Doherty; Boot Party and Wale Olumo.

INEC is the sole defendant/respondent in the matter.

In a motion dated February 15 and filed by their counsel, Mr Abbas Ibrahim, the applicants prayed for an interlocutory injunction restraining INEC from taking any steps in the appointment of MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee to distribute 2023 election materials pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The applicants averred that their rights to free and fair elections in Lagos State were being threatened by MC Oluomo’s engagement in the distribution of 2023 election materials in the state.

The applicants also averred that it is in the interest of justice to restrain the defendant from taking any steps or further steps that might foist a “fait acompli” on the court in respect of the substantive suit.

Other reliefs sought by the applicants in the substantive suit include a declaration that the appointment of MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee by INEC to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos violates Sections 26 and 27 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

After hearing the interlocutory application, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke ruled that “Having gone through the paragraphs in the affidavit, there is merit and the reliefs are hereby granted.

“The matter is adjourned to February 22, 2023, for hearing of the substantive suit, and hearing notice is to be served on the respondents immediately.”