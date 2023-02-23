Polls: Atiku support group embark on last-minute vote canvassing

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the deadline for the electioneering campaign winds down tonight, a group in support of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has embarked on last-minute door-to-door vote canvassing for the party’s flag bearer victory.

The group, Atiku Support Organisation, ASO, embarked on a neighbourhood campaign across the 332 wards in the state.

State Coordinator of the group Funmiso Babarinde told journalists after the exercise in Osogbo that the Atiku/Okowa ticket is the safe choice to move our country forward in this perilous state.

He implored Osun citizens to vote massively for all PDP candidates because it will accelerate Osun’s development with the State being a PDP state.

“We also implore voters to conduct themselves peacefully on election day so as not to allow those who turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world to truncate the much-anticipated victory of the party”, he added.