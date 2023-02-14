Poll: Oborewori will do more for Deltans – Akpieyi

The founder, team Kenneth Akpieyi, Support Group for Sheriff/Onyeme and Michael Diden,Mr. Kenneth Akpieyi has promised Deltans that Sheriff Oborevwori will do more for Deltans true his MORE Agenda, when he is elected Governor of the State .

Akpieyi assured Deltans that Sheriff will leverage on the MORE Agenda, an acronym for Meaningful Development Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace, Security to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and deliver more dividends of democracy to Deltans, assuring that Sheriff will do more, listen more and achieve more.



Akpieyi further urged Deltans to come out and vote the PDP on Saturday, February 25, for the Atiku/Okowa joint Presidential ticket as well as the Senatorial candidate, Hon. Michael Diden, and vote for the Sheriff Oborevwori/Monday Onyeme joint Governorship ticket on March 11, 2023.