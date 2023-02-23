Poll: Domestic airlines suspend outbound flights operation

By Prince Okafor

Ahead of the forthcoming Presidential and National Assembly general election, domestic airlines have announced that there will be no scheduled flights operation on Saturday, 25th of February, 2023.

This move according to them was in line with the Federal Government’s no movement on election day directive.

Vanguard gathered that the directive might not affect foreign airlines’ coming into the country as they may choose to operate their schedules and drop passengers.

Confirming the development, the management of Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace in a statement to the public titled ‘No scheduled flight operations on February 25, 2023’ said: “There will be no scheduled flights on February 25, 2023, due to the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“Our scheduled flight operations will resume on Sunday, February 26, 2023.”

Also, Akwa Ibom’s government-owned airline, Ibom Air in a statement, stated that “This is to inform you that Ibom Air will not be operating on Saturday, 25th February, 2023. This is due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for this day. Normal operations will commence on 26th February, 2023.”

Dana Air along with Arik Air, also confirmed that it will not have any flights on election day but would return after the elections.

Meanwhile, a source who preferred anonymity told Vanguard that, passengers need to understand that the no movement does not give operators, pilots, cabin crew, flight dispatchers, ground handlers, caterers, oil marketers and all the components that make a successful flight avenue to meet their demands.

”An election is a national event and since airlines are of this nation, it stands to reason that any law guiding the elections equally guides us. Our democracy is not as ripe as that of the United States where they do not halt everything to vote.”

Also, it was gathered that Air Traffic Controllers, ATC, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, will be on essential duty to guide aircraft as over-flyers or into the country’s airspace.