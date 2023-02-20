Police uncover plot to unleash mayhem in Ogun

.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As the hardship caused by the current Naira scarcity continues, Ogun State Police Command said, yesterday, that it had discovered a plot by some hoodlums to unleash mayhem in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr Frank Mba, raised the alarm during a confidence-building patrol conducted by the police and other security agencies in the state.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement, said: “Intelligence at the disposal of the command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state.

“He, therefore, warned that the Police will not fold its arms and allow persons with criminal intentions to hide under any guise whatsoever, to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure, including banks and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Reiterating the command’s commitment to protect lives and property in the state, the CP commended residents of the state for their resilience and peaceful conduct in the face of the biting economic challenges, resulting from the new Naira policy and paucity of fuel supply in the state.

He said: “The CP assured that necessary security architecture had been emplaced to protect the peace-loving people of the state, stating that the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, have been directed to arrest and bring to book, any person or group wanting to foment trouble and cause a breach of peace in the state.