Police probe Abuja pastor who brandished AK-47 on altar

By Biodun Busari

The Police have launched an investigation into the matter of an Abuja presiding pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Uche Aigbe, who mounted the altar with an AK-47 rifle on Sunday.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known via his Twitter handle on Monday.

Vanguard reported yesterday of the incident that took place during the second service, where Aigbe brandished the gun, to the utter dismay of the congregation.

The pastor while opening his Bible, looked up and said teasingly, “Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared.

“Today, there are some pastors with gift of divination who go about ripping people. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

However, the PPRO Adejobi on the development wrote that, “We have commenced investigation into this. The PPRO FCT will make an official statement as soon as possible. Thanks.”