.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested six suspected armed robbers and recovered guns and some military uniforms.

The six suspects, who were arrested by officers on a stop-and-search operation on the Port Harcourt-Owerri Road, were said to be from Kogi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the suspected criminals were travelling on the road before they were arrested.

Iringe-Koko noted that five guns, ammunition, knives, military uniforms and other items were recovered from the suspected armed robbers.

She said: “Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on January 26, 2023, about 1140hrs on stop and search duty on the Elele Owerri Road intercepted a Toyota Sienna with Reg. No. KNE 194 AJ with six occupants all from Kogi State.”