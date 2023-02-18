Police arrest 3 armed robbers in Lagos

recover two pistols, phones

By Esther Onyegbula

Police Officers attached to the Elemoro Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three notorious armed robbers in the Abijo area of Lagos.

The suspects identified as Famous Ogooluwa aged 23 and Ibrahim Omoniyi aged 27 were arrested while escaping with their loot after robbing their victim.

Their detention led to the arrest of the third suspect Taofeek Soliu aged 27.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested at about 1.30 am on Thursday, February 16, 2023, following credible information received by the Police about an ongoing robbery in Abijo GRA junction of Ibeju-Lekki.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone and one ZAT Android phone.

Further investigation led to the arrest of their gun dealer, Taofeek Soliu aged 27.

Confirming their arrest, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, said the suspects who confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Omohunwa, assures Lagosians that the Command would do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality is brought to the barest minimum in Lagos State.