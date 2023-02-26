Pheel: The journey to Pheelz Good

With his transition from producer to recording artist, Pheelz booked himself a spot amongst the biggest stars of 2022. However, the foundation for his stellar year was laid long before then, with his mark on some of the most memorable hits of the Afropop genre including “Durosoke” and “First of All” for Olamide and his back up vocals on songs that he produced before he began to create music with high flying stars like Fireboy, Runtown and Teni.

His entry to the recording industry was indicated by the release of his 2021 EP “Hear Me Out” on which he delivered sound lyrics to the smoothness of mid-tempo Afro pop. “Wayward Girl” was the focus track of the EP and served to carve a spot for Pheelz as a storyteller through the masterful lyricism and flawless imagery. Nearly a year later, he arrived with the hit track “Finesse” featuring BNXN FKA Buju, a song worthy of its accolades. Following the release of “Finesse” and its incredible successes including dominating local and international charts and media, Pheelz was signed on by Warner Music and shortly after we were given a French Montana remix of the phenomenal track. Interestingly, the track was released a week earlier than its intended release date as a result of pressure from expectant fans who had been enjoying a snippet on social media for some time.

Since the arrival of “Finesse,” Pheelz has been churning out hit after hit as seen with “Electricity,” featuring Davido in August 2022; a silky smooth Afropop jam which brought on memories of his melodic style of composition. In December 2022, he released “Balling,” as a way to express his gratitude for his journey and the many highs he’s experienced as well as hoping for others to experience good fortune and dare to dream big.

“Pheelz Good” is a compilation of great music including fan favorites like the aforementioned “Finesse” and “Electricity” and 5 more tracks, all new and curated and selected with as much intention and effort as the previously released songs. His transformation from producer to recording artist has been solidified by this project which is now a point of contact to his artistry and his journey so far.