2023 Elections: Peter Obi wins polling unit in Ago, Lagos

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has won a polling unit in O55 Keke Abimbola, Ago, Lagos State.

Obi garnered 122 votes, while the closest opponent, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, pulled 9 votes.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, got 0 vote and ZLP got three.

APC, 9

LP 122

ZLP 3

PDP – 0

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has intercepted a woman identified as Maryam Mamman Alhaji, with 18 Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, in her possession, in Badarwa area, Kaduna state on Saturday.

The anti-graft agency revealed this via its Twitter page on Saturday, adding that the woman was a member of a leading political party.