By Fortune Eromosele

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has on Sunday, gained victory over his oppositions in Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

Obi scored a total vote of, 14,257, while APC scored, 10,648 with PDP scoring, 10,028.

In the Senate, LP scored, 10,315, APC garnered 10,644 while PDP scored, 13,830.