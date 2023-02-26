Peter Obi wins 5 of 7 LG results declared so far in Plateau

.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Labour Party LP has won five out of the seven local government areas so far declared in Plateau State while the People’s Democratic Party, PDP won two and the All Progressives Congress, APC is yet to make an appearance on the winners’ list.

The LP won in Bokkos, Langtang North, Jos East, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

The PDP won in Mikang and Langtang South while the APC is yet to win.

According to figures reeled out by the Returning Officers, results from Mikang show APC got 5,044,

PDP got 7,211, and LP got 7,201.

In Barkin Ladi LGA, APC got 12,514, LP got 32,489, and PDP got 9,073.

In Riyom LGA, PDP got 8,181, LP got 15,171, APC got 6,936 while

NNPP got 87.

In Jos East, APC got 6,348, Labour Party got 6,386, PDP got 5,144 and

NNPP got 156.

In Langtang South, APC got 7,478,

Labour Party got 6,045, PDP got 12,467 and NNPP got 24.

In Langtang North, APC got 8,706,

Labour Party got 21,590, PDP got 17,751 and NNPP got 73.

In Bokkos LGA, APC got 10,858, PDP got 8,569 and LP got 32,581.