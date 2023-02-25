Peter Obi sweeps 2 PUs in Umuahia

By Steve Oko

Peter Obi of the Labour Party, swept St. Stephen’s Primary School polling units 022; and 024 respectively in the Saturday’s presidential poll.

Obi polled 182 out of the total 183 accredited votes in Polling Unit 024; while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC; and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, got nill each.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, got only one vote.

Rep. Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party also won the Abia Central senatorial race with 150 votes while Col. Austin Akobundu of the PDP scored 19 votes to come second; and Rep Sam Onuigbo of APC came a distant third with eight votes.

APGA got three votes while YPP secured only one vote in the senatorial contest.

Similarly, Obi Aguocha of Labour Party swept the House of Representatives seat for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency with 130 votes.

His closest rival and Speaker of the Abia House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Chinedu Orji garnered 37 votes while APC candidate, Chinedu Obilor got five votes.

APGA and YPP secured three votes each while ADC, APP and NNPC got one vote each.

In Polling Unit 022, Obi polled 114 out of the 134 accredited voters while Atiku got two, and APGA one vote.

Labour Party also won the senatorial race in the polling unit with 108 votes while PDP came a distant second with 13 votes.

In the House of Representatives category, Labour Party also came first with 89 votes while PDP got 31 votes.

Feelers from other parts of the state indicate that the Labour Party is in the lead especially the presidential poll.