Updated: Peter Obi sweeps 7 LGAs in Abia

By Steve Oko

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has cleared the results of seven Abia Local Government Areas announced Sunday in Umuahia

This is coming few hours after Obi cleared two LGAs – Isiala Ngwa North, and Isuikwuato LGAs earlier announced by INEC.

Below is the performances of the major political parties in the LGAs:

IKWUANO LGA:

LP – 14,997.

PDP -1,065

APC -407

APGA – 79

UKWA WEST:

LP – 9,557.

PDP – 915

APC – 07

APGA – 467

UKWA EAST:

LP – 5, 819

PDP – 53

APC – 264

APGA – 259

BENDE:

LP – 18,446

PDP – 973

APC – 1, 545

APGA – 101

UMUAHIA SOUTH:

LP – 25,017

PDP – 1, 156

APC – 23

APGA – 188

More results are still being collated at the various LGAs.

Earlier:

The LGAs include: Isiala Ngwa North where he polled 24, 336; and Isuikwuato, where he scored 16,038 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, came a distant second in Isiala Ngwa North with 5,964 votes; and 607 respectively.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC got 742 in Isiala Ngwa North, and 472 in Isuikwuato.

Other results are being declared.