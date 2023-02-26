Updated: Peter Obi sweeps 7 LGAs in Abia

.
By Steve Oko
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has cleared the results of seven Abia Local Government Areas announced Sunday in Umuahia
This is coming few hours after Obi cleared two LGAs – Isiala Ngwa North, and Isuikwuato LGAs earlier announced by INEC.
Below is the performances of the major political parties in the LGAs:
IKWUANO LGA:
LP – 14,997.
PDP -1,065
APC -407
APGA – 79
UKWA WEST:
LP – 9,557.
PDP – 915
APC – 07
APGA – 467
UKWA EAST:
LP – 5, 819
PDP – 53
APC – 264
APGA – 259
BENDE:
LP – 18,446
PDP – 973
APC – 1, 545
APGA – 101
UMUAHIA SOUTH:
LP – 25,017
PDP – 1, 156
APC – 23
APGA – 188
More results are still being collated at the various LGAs.
Earlier:
The LGAs include: Isiala Ngwa North where he polled 24, 336; and Isuikwuato, where he scored 16,038 votes.
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, came a distant second in Isiala Ngwa North with 5,964 votes; and 607 respectively.
Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC got 742 in Isiala Ngwa North, and 472 in Isuikwuato.
Other results are being declared.
