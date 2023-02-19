Peter Obi spreads reset, reboot Nigeria message

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised to lead the charge to reset and retool Nigeria turning it from a consumer nation to a productive one.

Obi said this in a series of tweets, yesterday, as part of his message to Nigeria’s voting public barely one week before the presidential election.

Obi assured Nigerians that if voted in, he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad will bring the all-encompassing change that will take Nigeria to where it is supposed to be.

Obi declared: “Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time – 7 Days to the Main Day. Our strength is in our diversity.

“We need to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications –leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economic and political freedom. We must celebrate our shared values and responsibilities.”

Obi further said, if elected, the change he and Datti will seek will be all-encompassing, “we will bring back patriotism and national pride. Loyalty should be to God and Country. The Constitution and Rule of Law will have primacy.”

The former Anambra state Governor in a specific message to youths in particular, that he came into the race for them. He further said; “In this march to freedom, I have not come out for myself! I have come out for the millions of youths that are losing hope in our beloved country.