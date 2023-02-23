Peter Obi is overrated, won’t win – Ossai

The Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi failed as Anambra Governor.

According to Ossai, he can’t figure out the achievements of Peter Obi as governor for 8 years.

He also accused Peter Obi of not creating jobs for Anambra youths noting that the level of insecurity in Anambra during his time was high.



“It’s so unfortunate some Nigerians are clamoring for the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi who has no good track record as governor of Anambra State for 8 years.



“I have been to Anambra for years and can’t figure out the achievements of Peter Obi.”

“During his tenure as Governor, he couldn’t create jobs for the People of Anambra and the level of insecurity was on the high side.

“No good road projects were constructed by him because of the ones he did already washed away “.

“His policies were anti-people and that is why the youths in Anambra are not supporting him as a result of Peter Obi’s unproductive administration.

“Peter Obi doesn’t have a chance of being Nigeria’s next president.



“We should not be deceived as 80% of his supporters don’t have PVCs to vote come Saturday election.”



“In my state, the number of his supporters has reduced drastically and they have realized that there is no light with Peter Obi being our president.



“95% of those supporting him have resolved voting for PDP as a result of Atiku-Okowa credentials and antecedents.”