Peter Obi wins Kubwa, 6 other major polling units in FCT

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter is leading other presidential candidates in the Saturday election in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

His victory in some of the polling units especially in Kubwa also benefited other candidates of the Labour party that contested for the position of the Senate and House of Representatives for the FCT.

At Kubwa ward, Open Space at

Dreamy Stars Academy, Arab Road Kubwa, PU 026, Obi scored 230 votes, the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu scored 11 votes, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP scored four votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso scored one vote.

For the House of Representatives, the ADC candidate scored 47 votes, the

APC seven votes, the PDP eight votes, LP 151 and Boot Party got one vote.

For senate, ADC scored seven votes, APC six votes, PDP 11 votes, Social Democratic Party, SDP, four votes, Young Peopkes Party, YPP, two votes, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, four votes, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP one vote and the LP 210.

The LP Presidential Candidate also defeated his opponents in Byazhin Primary School Ward, Kubwa, Polling Unit 014 with

276 votes, PDP and APC got 11 votes each.

Ward-Ijiyapi Ward, Polling Unit 008, Kubwa, Obi scored 77 votes, APC six votes, PDP three and SDP two.

Byazhin Chief Palace Ward, PU: 010, Kubwa, Obi got 29 votes, PDP five, APC seven, ZLP two, ADC two and PRP one vote.

Byazhim Rock Theatre Ward, PU: 037, Obi also carried the day with 27 votes, PDP one and

APC two.