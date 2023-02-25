Peter Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku in Efab Estate, Life camp, Abuja

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi floored the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at the various polling units in Efab Estate, Life camp, Abuja in Saturday elections.
The result as announced showed that Obi won resoundingly in the polling units.
The case was the same with the Senatorial and House of Representatives polls.
The results were as follows: Efab Estate International School Polling Unit 137
Presidential
APC 10
PDP 4
LP 131
Senate
APC 1
PDP 13
LP 191
House of Representatives
APC 14
PDP 11
LP 117
Efab Estate by Police State Polling Unit 131
Presidential
PDP 19
APC 35
LP 123
Senate
LP 110
PDP 22
APC 31
House of Representatives
PDP 21
APC 30
LP 117
Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 132
Presidential
LP 154
APC 25
PDP 18
Senate
LP 133
APC 22
PDP 38
House of Representatives
LP 137
APC 27
PDP 29
Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 135
Presidential
APC 17
LP 246
PDP 16
Senate
LP 206
APC 21
PDP 33
Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 136
Presidential
LP 195
APC 16
PDP 6
Senate
LP 163
APC 16
PDP 23
House of Representatives
LP 174
APC 17
PDP 20
