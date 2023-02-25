Peter Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku in Efab Estate, Life camp, Abuja

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi floored the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at the various polling units in Efab Estate, Life camp, Abuja in Saturday elections.

The result as announced showed that Obi won resoundingly in the polling units.

The case was the same with the Senatorial and House of Representatives polls.

The results were as follows: Efab Estate International School Polling Unit 137

Presidential

APC 10

PDP 4

LP 131

Senate

APC 1

PDP 13

LP 191

House of Representatives

APC 14

PDP 11

LP 117

Efab Estate by Police State Polling Unit 131

Presidential

PDP 19

APC 35

LP 123

Senate

LP 110

PDP 22

APC 31

House of Representatives

PDP 21

APC 30

LP 117

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 132

Presidential

LP 154

APC 25

PDP 18

Senate

LP 133

APC 22

PDP 38

House of Representatives

LP 137

APC 27

PDP 29

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 135

Presidential

APC 17

LP 246

PDP 16

Senate

LP 206

APC 21

PDP 33

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 136

Presidential

LP 195

APC 16

PDP 6

Senate

LP 163

APC 16

PDP 23

House of Representatives

LP 174

APC 17

PDP 20