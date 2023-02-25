Home » Politics » Peter Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku in Efab Estate, Life camp, Abuja
February 25, 2023

Peter Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku in Efab Estate, Life camp, Abuja

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi floored the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at the various polling units in Efab Estate, Life camp, Abuja in Saturday elections.

The result as announced showed that Obi won resoundingly in the polling units.

The case was the same with the Senatorial and House of Representatives polls.

The results were as follows: Efab Estate International School Polling Unit 137

Presidential

APC 10

PDP 4

LP 131

Senate

APC 1
PDP 13
LP 191

House of Representatives

APC 14
PDP 11
LP 117

Efab Estate by Police State Polling Unit 131

Presidential
PDP 19
APC 35
LP 123

Senate

LP 110
PDP 22
APC 31

House of Representatives

PDP 21
APC 30
LP 117

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 132

Presidential

LP 154
APC 25
PDP 18

Senate

LP 133
APC 22
PDP 38

House of Representatives

LP 137
APC 27
PDP 29

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 135

Presidential

APC 17
LP 246
PDP 16

Senate
LP 206
APC 21
PDP 33

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 136

Presidential
LP 195
APC 16
PDP 6

Senate

LP 163
APC 16
PDP 23

House of Representatives

LP 174
APC 17
PDP 20

