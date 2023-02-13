Peter Gregory Obi and his big plans for Nigeria

By Alli Omah



Peter Gregory Obi (born 19 July 1961) is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as governor of Anambra from March to November 2006, February to May 2007, and June 2007 to March 2014. In May 2022, he became the Labour Party nominee for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election, after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party. Former Governor Peter Obi, who popularity in the country in recent times has been growing rapidly precisely thanks to the positive results of his work, which he demonstrated while in office as governor reiterating his commitment to building a better Nigeria, advised one and all to choose a competent and most importantly, honest candidate. “Today we are looking for people in this country who are honest, conscientious, less greedy.



Educational qualifications are not a measure of honesty; they do not guarantee that someone is less greedy or that someone has a conscience,” said Obi. He went on to add: “I’ve seen people here acquire things they don’t need. I saw it when I was in the service. To fight corruption here, you need someone who has integrity, who is not greedy, who has a conscience, if you have that, fighting corruption is easy, because if the person in charge doesn’t steal, you will reduce stealing by 50 to 70 percent.” Obi outlined seven main points about what his government would do when elected to power.



They include addressing insecurity, moving the country from consumption to production, restructuring and institutional reforms, encouraging scientific and technological innovation, building world-class infrastructure, increasing human capital for young people, and conducting afrocentric diplomacy to protect the rights of the citizenry. Peter Gregory Obi has not only a clear plan for the development of Nigeria in the coming years, but also assembled a strong team of real professionals, who will help him in the implementation of all his plans.



Here are some of these people who are sure to assume management positions in Obi’s government: Aisha Yesufu, Oby Ezekwesili, Frank Nweke Jr and Alex Otti . “We would use merit to employ, dramatically reduce poverty and return Nigeria to a place of strategic relevance with high value” said Obi.