PDP’s Ugochinyere wins Ideato Reps seat in Imo

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Ideato nation erupted in widespread jubilation on Sunday as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced opposition spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as duly elected PDP member of the House of Representatives for Ideato South and North seat.

But Ugochinyere in a swift reaction,however, dedicated his landslide victory at the Saturdays Presidential and National Assembly elections to his late uncle, Daniel Ikeagwuone and two others who were murdered by unknown gunmen on January 14 in his Akokwa country home.

Ugochinyere in the result announced Sunday by the INEC Returning officer for Ideato North and South ,Mr Onwuachu Chinyere polled a total of 13026 vote to floor his closest rival in the election and the Labour Party candidate,,Pascal Obi ,who scored 5696 votes.

The candidate of APC Mr Chika Abazu trailed far behind with 2368 votes in the election.

Akokwa the country home of the CUPP spokesman erupted in jubilation the moment the INEC Returning Officer announced him winner of the poll at Urala .

Ikenga, in his first official reaction ,thank God for his victory.