PDP, APC agents clash at Funke Akindele’s polling unit

Agents of the Peoples Democratic Party’s PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC have clashed during at polling unit of Funke Akindele, the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos state.

Akindele’s polling unit is 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos state, where she cast her vote at 12.16 pm on Saturday.

The clash began when an assistant presiding officer of the INEC closed the voting exercise by 3.30 pm.

But, the APC agent, who was nsatisfied with the decision, insisted for voting to continue.

An agent of the PDP, who did not want voting to continue, locked horns with the APC agent as they embroiled in a verbal duel.

Akindele’s arrival had triggered violent reactions from the crowd, who insisted that the PDP candidate must join the queue.

But, Akindele, who prevailed on the situation and cast her votes shortly after noonday.

Immediately after casting her votes, the PDP deputy governorship candidate was led hurriedly by two aides to her QX56 Infinity SUV, which had masked plate numbers.

The popular actress, quickly zoomed off with her team due to increasing pressure from violent hoodlums.

The exercise was marred by the late arrival of INEC officials, as well as security and technical challenges.

Speaking on the development, Ikorodu Council leader, Adebowale Ajayi, blamed the late arrival of INEC officials for the disorderly behaviour of the voters.

He said, “INEC came late. Because of that; people, due to the pressure and because they have stayed for so long were not happy.”