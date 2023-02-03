Owed bonuses: NFF pays Super Falcons 7 months after

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid the accumulated match bonuses of the nine-time African champions, Super Falcons seven months after the completion of the tournament.

The seven months was arguably one of the longest waits for the nine-time African champions to access their entitlements, after previous ugly episodes, including protests that greeted the 2010 and 2016 African title wins.Multiple sources informed this week that the NFF only paid bonuses for three wins recorded against Burundi, Botswana in the group stages and the quarterfinal duel with Cameroon.

Randy Waldrum’s side finished fourth at WAFCON 2022 after a 1-0 defeat to Zambia in the third-place match, marking their worst-ever outing in the history of the competition, losing a record three matches from six.

The win against the Indomitable Lionesses thanks to Rasheedat Ajibade’s solitary effort sealed the Falcons’ automatic ticket to a ninth consecutive Women’s World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand.

With this development, the Super Falcons can now fully focus on their preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, beginning with their participation in the inaugural Revelation Cup in Leon, Mexico later this month.

The four-nation tournament, involving the former African champions which will hold from 15 to 23 February, also features hosts Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia, with the two latter teams also featuring in this summer’s global showpiece.