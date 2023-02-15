Only technology-driven governance can solve Nigeria’s problems – Imumolen

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Presidential Candidate of the Accord Party, Professor Christopher Imumolen has urged Nigerians to vote for a leader who understands technology to build a digital economy that would block loopholes, give the youths a voice and tackle the menace of insecurity which exists in the country.

He said he has such a capacity and if voted into office, his administration will deploy technology to address corruption, and prevailing security challenges, and improve the economy as “all sectors of the economy would be fully digitalized to minimize corruption.”

Speaking at a parley organized by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, for Presidential candidates, Imumolen who presented his manifesto insisted that Nigerians need a father as a President, not by age but someone who knows and understands the feelings and pains of Nigeria.

He said, “Based on the records, we have about 54,000 abandoned projects in Nigeria and there are about 4,000 illegal routes into Nigeria which Nigeria very vulnerable to external attack… If Nigeria must move forward, we need men with values who have fresh ideas. We have gotten to a point in Nigeria where we must flush out old politicians with no ideas.

“Nigeria needs a leader who understands technology to build a digital economy, if I am elected into office, I will complete all relevant projects, all sectors of the economy would be fully digitalized to minimize corruption, civil service reform would be given attention to make civil servants more responsive to their responsibilities…

“I have the desire to give the youths a voice, we will work with the youths, build their capacity to excel anywhere in the world… a hungry nation can’t think of self-actualization. Loopholes in the system are depriving Nigeria of the needed resources, technology would ensure a transparent remittance of revenue to government coffers and this would be used to strengthen institutions…”

The Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, represented by the Director of Studies, Professor Funmi Para-Mallam saluted the courage of Professor Imumolen for joining the Presidential race and described Imumolen as a beacon of Nigerian youths.